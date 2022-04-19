Sinaloa.- The coronavirus seems to be on its way out, when it is detected few cases in the last few days. This Monday, April 18, the Sinaloa Ministry of Health reported two new infections and zero deaths from covid-19 in the entity that remains at the epidemiological green traffic light.

Balance

The state agency reported a historical accumulated of 122 thousand 472 confirmed cases and a total of 9 thousand 769 deaths Because of this viral disease that mainly affects the respiratory system, older adults and people with obesity, diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure are more vulnerable.

The two new infections were registered in the municipalities of Mazatlán and El Rosario. The good news was that another 17 people were discharged, for which there are already a total of 112,626 patients recovered after being diagnosed with covid-19, the virus that had its first outbreak in December 2019 in China. .

The most recent recovered are from the municipalities of Culiacán, with 8; Mazatlan, 3; Ahhome, 3; Salvador Alvarado, 2 and El Fuerte 1.

active cases

The Ministry of Health announced that until this Monday there were 77 active cases of coronavirus and this list is headed by Culiacán with 38 patients; in second place is Mazatlan, with 13 and in third place is Guasave, with 12.

The municipalities follow: Ahome, 9; Salvador Alvarado, 3; Narrowness, 2; El Rosario, 1 and Navolato, 1. Likewise, the municipalities that currently do not have active cases are: Choix, Elota, El Fuerte, Cosalá, Sinaloa de Leyva, San Ignacio, Concordia, Mocorito, Badiraguato and Escuinapa.

The state agency also reported that there are 2,658 suspected cases of coronavirus in Sinaloa, where Culiacán ranks first with 1,246; Mazatlán is in second, with 761 and Ahome is third, with 366.