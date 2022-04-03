Sinaloa.- With the green traffic light and 98 percent of covid beds available statewide, on day 765 since the first case was detected in the state, confirmed only 30 new infectionswhich continues to mark a downward trendwithout this meaning that sanitary measures should be set aside, especially during these Easter holidays.

Statistics

According to the most recent report on the behavior of the pandemic in the state issued by the Sinaloa Ministry of Health, it was reported that in the last 24 hours 30 new cases were confirmed, distributed as follows: 14 in Culiacán, 10 in Mazatlán , 5 in Ahome and 1 in Salvador Alvarado.

With these infections, currently there are 222 active patients those in all of Sinaloa, being Culiacán, Mazatlán, Ahome and Guasave, in that order, the municipalities with the most active cases.

In this sense, the municipalities of Choix, Cosalá, Sinaloa, San Ignacio, Concordia, Mocorito and Escuinapa are the ones that remain with zero active patients.

It was also indicated that in the same period 25 recoveries were registered, 9 in Culiacán, 7 in Ahome, 7 Mazatlán and 1 in El Fuerte, as well as in Sinaloa.

With these discharges that occurred, in Sinaloa there are 112,273 inhabitants who managed to defeat the virus after receiving treatment and responding favorably to it.

As to deaths, in the last 24 hours there was abelonging to Culiacán. With this death, there are 9,753 Sinaloans who have lost their lives due to the deadly virus since the pandemic began.

suspects

The statistic that does not go down, and that obviously keeps the health authorities in the state on alert, is that of suspicious cases, since a total of 2 thousand 398 have been detected by the Ministry of Health in all of Sinaloa.

In that sense, Culiacán has 1,079 cases; Mazatlan, 714; Ahome, 325, and Guasave, 142; They are the municipalities in which there are more people waiting for the results that rule out or confirm the virus, which could increase the numbers of active cases.

Navolato, El Fuerte, Escuinapa, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado maintain more than 10 suspected cases; while in the rest of the municipalities, the Ministry of Health has detected less than 10 cases of this type.