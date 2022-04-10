Sinaloa.- On what was day number 772 since the first case of covid was registered in the state, it was reported that currently 182 cases remain activeremaining Sinaloa with epidemiological traffic light green.

In the last 24 hours no deaths were recorded on the platform of the Ministry of Health.

statistics

According to the most recent report issued by the Secretary of Health in the state, it was reported that in the last 24 hours 32 new cases were confirmed, distributed as follows: 16 in Culiacán, 7 in Guasave, Mazatlán and Ahome with 4, respectively, and one more case in Salvador Alvarado.

With these new cases, Sinaloa maintains 182 active patients, with Culiacán leading the list with 75, followed by Mazatlán with 58, Ahome and Guasave with 17, Salvador Alvarado with 7 and Navolato with 3, while the rest of the municipalities remain with zero.

It was also reported that 29 people were discharged in the same period, distributed in Culiacán, Mazatlán, Ahome and Guasave.

with these cases There are 112 thousand 457 Sinaloans who have managed to defeat the deadly virus since the pandemic started.

By not registering new deaths on the platform monitored by the Ministry of Health, they remain 9,762 deaths statewide.

Despite the fact that cases of covid are definitely going down in the state, the Health authorities continue to recommend not to lower our guard and continue to apply priority health measures, especially in closed spaces, since a total of 2,508 suspected cases in Sinaloa.

In this sense, Culiacán also heads the list with 1,129 cases of this type, followed by Mazatlán, with 747; Ahome, with 350, and Guasave, with 147.

The municipalities that keep less than 10 people waiting for the results of the tests are Choix, Elota, Sinaloa, San Ignacio, Angostura, Concordia, Mocorito, Rosario and Badiraguato.