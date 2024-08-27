The city of Brasilia, in the heart of Brazil, woke up on Monday shrouded in smoke from the fires in the Amazon, in the northwest, but especially from those burning in the south, in the state of São Paulo, immersed in the worst wave of fires it has suffered in the last 25 years. At least 46 cities in São Paulo are on high alert due to the proximity of the flames. And a gigantic mass of smoke has been created over a good part of the country, which has worsened the air quality to the level of unhealthy in the capital and in a third of the states. The authorities suspect that the fires, which have killed three people (including a firefighter mobilized in firefighting tasks) in recent days, are intentional. For now, three alleged arsonists have been arrested. More than 3,000 firefighters and hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to fight the flames.

Between Friday and Saturday, some 2,000 fires were detected in São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous and richest state. On Sunday, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, drew attention to the suspicious pattern of the fires, which has set off alarm bells for the authorities. “It is an atypical situation. In one week, practically in two days, we see several municipalities burning at the same time (…) It is not natural under any circumstances that in a few days there are so many fire fronts affecting several municipalities,” she said, referring to São Paulo, but after highlighting that similar circumstances have also occurred in the regions of the Amazon and the Pantanal (the largest wetland in the world, located on the border with Bolivia). On Monday, a firefighter died fighting forest fires in Mato Grosso, in the central west.

Minister Silva compared it to the day of the fire in Jair Bolsonaro’s first year in power, when in a coordinated action hundreds of fires started, the spectacular images of which went around the world and caused a serious diplomatic crisis for the far-right president.

The minister visited the firefighting coordination centre in Brasilia alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There she elaborated on the environment minister’s argument by stressing that the authorities “have not detected a single fire caused by lightning.”

The epicentre of this crisis is Riberão Preto, located 300 kilometres north of São Paulo. The state governor, Tarcisio de Freitas, explained that the fires are due to a combination of factors aggravated by criminals: “We have three situations. First, the combination of a severe drought, low relative humidity, strong winds, so that anything can cause the fire to break out and spread. And then there is the action of criminals.” De Freitas stressed that “security forces are mobilised to prevent this type of action. It is unacceptable that fire is used to burn waste” in the current circumstances. In fact, it is prohibited.

Federal police have launched dozens of investigations to determine the origin of this wave of fires, which is particularly intense in the interior of the state of São Paulo, but has not reached the capital, home to some 12 million residents.

Fire and smoke from the fires are causing havoc in many municipalities in the interior. Respiratory problems have skyrocketed and health authorities have reinforced medical care. Some municipalities in São Paulo have suspended classes and others only extracurricular activities. The fires caused two deaths last Friday in the city of Urupes, two workers at an industrial plant who were trying to fight the flames, 60 of their colleagues were injured. And another of the outbreaks caused panic among the 500 people who were gathering at an electronic music party on a farm and forced it to be suspended.

