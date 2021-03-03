The state of San Pablo decreed this Wednesday the return for two weeks to the “red phase” of restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in its most lethal stage in Brazil.

“We are going to face the worst two weeks since March of last year,” when the disease left the first of the already more than 257,000 victims mortals accumulating in the country, declared the governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria.

The measure will take effect on Saturday at 00:00 (03:00 GMT).

In the ‘red phase’ only essential activities are allowed, mainly in the areas of health, food and public transport. Schools and churches were also rated as essential.

“We are today in São Paulo and in Brazil on the verge of a sanitary collapse”Doria warned the day after the country of 212 million inhabitants registered a record 1,641 deaths in 24 hours. The weekly average has exceeded 1,000 daily deaths since January, for the first time since August, and for three days it has been above 1,200.

São Paulo, the richest and most populated state in the country, with 46 million inhabitants, is also the one that has a higher death toll (60,014) and cases (2 million since the start of the pandemic, out of the 10.6 million infections registered throughout the country).

The state, which had already decreed a red phase throughout its territory around the Christmas holidays, is less affected than others in relative terms (131 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, in front of 192 in Rio de Janeiro or 266 in Amazonas). But its hospital network is experiencing the highest pressure moment in a year.

Slow vaccination

The fight against covid-19 also faces the slowness of the national vaccination campaign, despite Brazil’s experience in this field. Until now, just 7.1 million people (3.3% of the population) have been immunized in just over a month.

Doria attributed the magnitude of the tragedy to President Jair Bolsonaro, who downplayed the pandemic, calling it a “little flu”. He also promoted crowds, questioned the use of masks and the efficacy of vaccines, in addition to criticizing governors who impose restrictive measures due to their economic impacts.

“It distresses me to see lives lost every day (…) More than a thousand people per day die in Brazil, it is as if five planes fell every day (…) This is not normal, It is not banal, it is not a flu. This is a tragedy, “said Doria.

The governor, a skilled politician who looms as a candidate to contest the presidency with Bolsonaro in 2022, said not to fear that restrictions, repudiated by the commercial sector, threaten his popularity, and vehemently targeted the far-right president, with whom he was an ally in the past.

“It is your fault, as a denier (…). Many of the Brazilians who are buried are because you did not have the capacity to do what you should: lead,” he emphasized.

