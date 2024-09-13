Madrid, New York (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The State of Palestine has obtained and occupied its official seat in the United Nations General Assembly in a historic moment, thus joining the 193 members of the United Nations.

In a historic moment, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, sat on an official seat and a sign was placed in front of him reading “State of Palestine” amidst the applause of the audience.

The General Assembly adopted a resolution last May to grant the Palestinians greater participation rights and privileges within the General Assembly, where discussions are held without any state having veto power. The General Assembly resolution stipulates that, starting from the 79th session of the General Assembly, the Palestinian mission to the United Nations can directly submit proposals and amendments and can sit among member states in alphabetical order.

It is noteworthy that the State of Palestine has enjoyed the status of “non-member observer state” in the United Nations since 2012.

A state is admitted to membership in the United Nations by a decision of the General Assembly by a two-thirds majority, but only after a positive recommendation to that effect from the UN Security Council.

Last April, the United States used its veto power in the UN Security Council to prevent the State of Palestine from obtaining full membership in the United Nations.

In another context, Arab, Islamic and European countries agreed yesterday that implementing the two-state solution is the only way to ensure just peace in the Middle East and peaceful and secure coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis.

The announcement came during an appearance by Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares before journalists at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in the capital, Madrid, at the conclusion of the “Madrid Meeting: Towards the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” accompanied by ministers of the Contact Group formed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and European representatives, in the presence of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aty, and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Mustafa.

The meeting was also attended by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Bahraini Undersecretary for Political Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, and Political Director at the Irish Foreign Ministry Gerard Keown.

Albares said the countries participating in the meeting want a sovereign Palestinian state with recognized borders that includes the West Bank and Gaza Strip and its capital, East Jerusalem.

He considered that “the progress made in recognizing the State of Palestine is good but not sufficient, and that the State of Palestine’s accession to the United Nations is important but not sufficient to end the war.”

In this context, he stressed the “need for firm action by the international community against those who, on one side or another, are trying to undermine and undermine efforts to embody the two-state solution and expand the scope of violence,” while urging the international community to abide by international law and the resolutions of the United Nations and the International Court of Justice and to work to stop the fire and achieve peace.

Albares explained that the participants in the Madrid meeting are united by a common goal and want to convey a unified European, Arab and Islamic voice to implement the two-state solution. They also all support the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States to cease fire, release prisoners and allow intensive and immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

He added that the participants seek to push forward efforts to stop the war in Gaza and put an end to the cycle of violence and avoid further atrocities, pointing to the need to start a new phase that will provide peace and stability to the Palestinians and the Middle East region. Albares said that “the war must stop and there is no need for excuses to prolong the suffering of millions of innocent civilians,” noting that the countries participating in the meeting in Madrid will work together to restore the Palestinian National Authority in the Strip and support its legitimacy after the end of the war, stressing that this phase will be full of challenges and will require greater support.