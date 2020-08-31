Alexei Navalny had a very low temperature before being transported to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. This was reported by the Cinema for Peace Foundation, which organized the flight. RIA News…

According to experts, the examination of the patient in the Omsk clinic, conducted by German doctors, showed “alarming results” of his condition. So, from their words it became known that the oppositionist had a temperature of 34.2 degrees.

“After a full day of diplomatic efforts at all levels and preparing our own medical report with extremely disturbing results and a low temperature of 34.2 degrees, we finally received at 22:00 local time the decision to transport the patient on Friday night,” the foundation said.

On August 27, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia disclosed the first results of an audit of the situation with Navalny. According to the representative of the department Andrei Ivanov, there is no evidence of criminal actions against the oppositionist. He also clarified that the Prosecutor General’s Office sent a request to Germany for assistance with the investigation and asked for medical data and evidence of preliminary diagnoses announced by Navalny’s German attending doctors.

Navalny got sick on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk, from where the oppositionist was taken by ambulance to the toxic resuscitation department. A spokeswoman for the oppositionist claimed that on the day of departure he did not eat anything and drank only tea in a coffee shop at the Tomsk airport. On the afternoon of August 22, he was taken from Omsk to Berlin, to the Charite clinic.