The Department of Health assessed the condition of Muscovites poisoned by an unknown substance as moderate

The condition of two Muscovites hospitalized after poisoning with an unknown substance in a residential building on 40 Let Oktyabrya Avenue in the southeast of Moscow is assessed as moderate. About it TASS reported in the Metropolitan Department of Health.

“The residents of the house were evacuated, three residents, all members of the same family, sought medical help. Two women were hospitalized with signs of poisoning, they are receiving all the necessary medical care. The condition is assessed as moderate, there is no threat to life, ”the press service noted.

At the same time, the Department of Health clarified that the information about the allegedly injured medical workers is not true, among the victims only residents of the house.

“The information about the allegedly injured medical workers is not true. Doctors from the Center for Disaster Medicine in Moscow and the ambulance service continue to work on site,” the department said.

The poisoning of three people with an unknown gaseous substance in Moscow became known on the evening of August 14. What caused the poisoning of people is still unknown. The circumstances are currently being investigated by experts.