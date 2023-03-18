Norma Lizbeth Ramos (in white), is attacked by one of her schoolmates, in Teotihuacán (Mexico), on February 21. RR SS

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico has reported on the arrest of a teenager who was allegedly involved in the death of Norma Lizbeth, a minor who died this week from a head injury caused by beatings from her schoolmate. Norma Lizbeth’s case came to light after several videos of the assault she suffered went viral on social networks. Her relatives have denounced that the minor suffered bullying for a long time and that both the director and the teachers of the Official Secondary School Annex to the Normal Teotihuacán “Los Jaguares”, where the young women studied, were aware.

According to the authorities of the State of Mexico, the investigation procedures establish that the aggression captured on video by other students at the school resulted in brain injuries that, when evolving, caused the death of Norma Lizbeth, 14 years old. age.

After requesting an arrest warrant against the adolescent and obtaining it, the agents of the Public Ministry conducted a search of an address in the Santa María Cozotlán neighborhood, Municipality of Teotihuacán, and arrested the young student. In a statement from the State Prosecutor’s Office, it is detailed that the minor was placed at the disposal of a control judge of the Quinta Bosque Internment Center so that her legal situation can be resolved.

