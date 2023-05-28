Alejandra del Moral and Delfina Gómez, candidates for the governorship of the State of Mexico. DARKROOM

By dint of repeating that the State of Mexico is a symbol for the country’s politics, the entity runs the risk of being nothing more than that, a symbol. Nothing that happens in the June 4 elections now seems to have real force in the rest of the Republic. If Morena wins, as the polls seem to indicate, it will be one more State that is committed to change. If the PRI wins, it is very likely that 2024, with all its electoral burden, will follow the course that the experts also predict, a broad Morenista hegemony. Analysts demystify the political influence of the State of Mexico in the rest of the country. “What happens in these elections will no longer be the dress rehearsal for anything, that has not been the case for a long time,” says María Eugenia Valdés Vega, a professor of Political Science at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) in Iztapalapa. “Of course, if the PRI won, 2024 would be very interesting, but I doubt it.”

Everyone doubts it. The polls are being tenacious, the majority give the Morenista candidate Delfina Gómez many points above her adversary, Alejandra del Moral, although everyone is aware of the local power, of the networks that still support the tricolor party, more in that territory, where it can almost be said that another never governed. It would be necessary to resort, more than to memory, to history books. Francisco Abundis, an analyst at Parametría, says that the PRI will only save face if it manages to reduce its opponent’s advantage by less than 10 points, but the polls “in housing, the serious ones” place the gap between the candidates at much more than that. “The closest one gives them a 14-point difference, all the others are well above that,” he says. And that Del Moral is “a competitive candidate,” says Abundis, “but she carries a very heavy burden. She has done a good campaign ”. The analyst believes that he sees her future, he does not know where or with whom, but that she will be a name to take into account in Mexican politics.

The enormous crisis that the national and local PRI has been dragging on for some time could become a trend from which it cannot recover. “It runs the risk of being left as a hinge party, like the Green or the PT, it is already an uncomfortable partner,” says Abundis. In any case, win or lose, he also believes that what happens in the State of Mexico has little to do with the presidential future, that it is “a myth that no longer finds the correlation that it could have had in other times.” In his opinion, winning the State would give “a feeling of power, of electoral relevance, more than power itself.” What is relevant, he maintains, will only be the quantitative difference between the two parties. “If it is wide, it will generate that feeling that Morena is unstoppable.” If it is small, the opposition can have a little oxygen to inflate the ball. And Coahuila will always remain so as not to consider the ship sunk. And Durango.

The feeling is that the cards are cast in these elections and in the following ones, always keeping in mind that politics is not mathematical and the lesson of 2021, when Morena suffered a good setback in Congress and some very significant seats were lost in the Mexico City, for example. “The PRI did not do so badly, it was even with the PAN,” says Abundis.

So, the result obtained in these elections will have more quantitative than qualitative importance before the 2024 horizon. on behalf of other parties. The State of Mexico is a mosaic”, explains Laura Valencia, a research professor in the Department of Politics and Culture at UAM Xochimilco. “It has been losing hegemony for a long time. Losing the governorship would be something strong, yes, and very symbolic, ”she maintains, but she takes away iron. Nor does the researcher see that Morena has the presumed hegemony, for the same reason, many municipalities that she does not govern and her loss in Congress. “There’s a lot of juxtaposition,” she says.

Professor Valdés Vega also points out the heterogeneity of the State of Mexico. The crown that surrounds Mexico City is different from the rest of the State and that area is also different in the east and in the west. In his opinion, it is the local power groups that make the difference. She appreciates that for the first time there is electoral competition and she recognizes the importance of this election, but it is no longer “the final exam” as it was understood long ago. That rule was broken decades ago, if there was one, the Enrique Peña Nieto thing was nothing more than a parenthesis, a coincidence. So, even if the PRI won the State, which everyone doubts, nothing would be written by 2024. “Now, if they lose, it will be very frustrating for the PRI members of the old regime.” It will be a moral defeat, perhaps, a symbol.

Regarding that uncomfortable partner that Abundis spoke of, the alliance formed by the PRI with the PAN and the PRD, would not leave him at a worse moment than the one he is living. “The PAN is already in control, it only had to leave the candidacy because they, the PRI, have the local force, the network, although they will all weaken, of course,” says Valdés Vega. And like the others, he does not give the tricolor for dead either: “It has a lot of people, the PAN does not.” He repeats the words of his fellow analysts. Is the State of Mexico important in elections? “Yes, there are many votes, it is electorally strong, coveted by all.” But it would be a “moral” victory. The opposition could rearm, but it won’t be useful for much longer.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country