IThe text is canonical in Israel and is now also known worldwide: the funeral oration that Moshe Dayan, as Chief of the General Staff, gave on April 19, 1956 at the grave of Roy Rothberg, the security officer of Nahal Oz, a kibbutz located very close to the Gaza Strip . Rothberg had succumbed to a bloody attack by Arab assassins who had invaded across the border. In his obituary, Dayan expresses a deep understanding of the hatred of the Palestine refugees who are struggling across the border. One should not condemn the murderers, Dayan said compassionately. They are condemned to watch as we plow the land that was theirs in order to make it ours. The funeral oration of the Chief of the General Staff, who was said to have literary inclinations, spoken in the style of a lament, suddenly turns into a dark warning to the mourning community and thus to the nation not to relax in militant vigilance in the face of the unforgiveness of the Arabs. After all, we cannot build a house or plant a tree without being fully vigilant – says Dajan.

The ambivalent appeal of the then Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, who belonged to a generation that was close to the Arab people of the country, spoke their language and felt their feelings, points to the inner drama of the compassionate foreign native or native stranger .