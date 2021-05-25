Florida became the first state on Monday to regulate the way companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter moderate online discourse, by imposing fines to companies to social networks that permanently ban political candidates in the state.

The fine will be $ 250,000 per day.

The law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, is a direct response to Facebook and Twitter bans on former President Donald J. Trump in January. In addition to the fines for banning candidates, it makes it illegal to prevent some media outlets from posting on their platforms in response to the content of their stories.

Mr. DeSantis said that the signing of the bill, which will likely face an appeal of unconstitutionality, meant that Floridians would have “Guaranteed protection against Silicon Valley elites“.

“If Big Tech censors apply the rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida. AFP photo

The bill is part of a broader push among conservative state legislatures to crack down on the ability of tech companies to manage posts on their platforms.

Political efforts took off after Mr. Trump was vetoed following the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers across the country have echoed Mr. Trump’s accusations that the companies are biased against conservative personalities and publications, even though those accounts often thrive online.

This year, more than 100 bills against corporate restraint practices were introduced across the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Many of the bills have died, but a proposal is still being debated in Texas.

Twitter declined to comment. Google and Facebook did not comment on the signing of the bill.

The new regulation

Florida law makes it illegal to ban a candidate for state office for more than 14 days, in a move that appears to be aimed at curbing the kind of permanent “bans” social media platforms applied to Trump accounts.

The companies would be fined with $ 250,000 per day in cases where a candidate for state office was barred. The fine is less for candidates for other positions.

The controversial messages from Trump that led to his ban. AFP photo

The law says that platforms cannot remove or otherwise prioritize content from a “newspaper company” that reaches a certain size.

Conservatives were outraged last year when Facebook and Twitter limited the scope of a New York Post article on the content of a laptop that it was said to belong to Hunter Biden, President Biden’s youngest son.

According to the law, platforms are also obliged to be clear about how they decide to remove content or leave them standing. Users could sue the platform if they believe those conditions are applied inconsistently.

A last minute amendment to the bill exempts companies from the law if they own a theme park or an entertainment venue of more than “25 acres” (more than 100,000 square meters).

That means the law is unlikely to apply to the websites of Disney, which operates the Walt Disney World Resort, and Comcast, which owns Universal Studios Florida.

In Florida, as in dozens of other states, the push by Republican lawmakers to punish social media companies follows the party’s other efforts to fuel demands for ua conservative base that remains loyal to Trump.

Trump’s suspension still continues. AFP photo

Florida, along with Republican-governed legislatures in Oklahoma and Iowa, has passed laws in recent weeks limiting the right to protest and provide immunity to drivers that beat protesters on public roads.

And the Republican push to make it difficult to vote continues unabated after Mr. Trump’s relentless lies about the 2020 election results. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a law with new voting restrictions, as did Mr. DeSantis in Florida, and Texas Republicans are ready to pass the biggest rollback soon of the country in terms of voting rights.

Donald Trump with Governor Brian Kemp, in mid-2020. Photo Reuters

The momentum of the entire party, nationally, stems from Mr. Trump’s repeated complaints. During his failed re-election campaign, Mr. Trump repeatedly lobbied to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides immunity to certain technology companies from liability for user-generated content, even when used their platforms to spread misinformation. Twitter and Facebook ended up banning Trump from their platforms after he inspired his followers to attack the Capitol on January 6.

Florida Republican lawmakers have echoed Trump’s remarks.

“I have had numerous constituents come to me saying that they were banned or posted on social media sites, “Rep. Blaise Ingoglia said during debate on the bill.

But Democrats, libertarian groups and tech companies say the law violates the First Amendment rights of tech companies to decide how to handle content on their own platforms. Also It may be impossible to file complaints under the law due to Section 230, the legal protections for the web platforms that Mr. Trump has attacked.

“It is the government telling you to private entities how to speak“said Carl Szabo, the vice president of NetChoice, a trade association that includes Facebook, Google and Twitter as members.” Overall, it is a gross misinterpretation of the First Amendment. “He said the First Amendment was designed to protect sites like Reddit from government intervention, not to protect “to Reddit politicians.”

Florida’s measure is likely to be challenged in court, said Jeff Kosseff, a professor of cybersecurity law at the Naval Academy.

“I think this is the beginning to test the limits of the judges in this type of restrictions for social media“, He said.

Source: The New York Times