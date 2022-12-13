The Cusco International Airport and the train service to Machu Picchu will remain closed this Tuesday, December 13, due to the announcement of protests, in the midst of the political and social unrest that leaves seven dead after the departure of Pedro Castillo, accused of rebellion. .

The political crisis in Peru continues. At least seven people have died in the context of the protests that Peru is experiencing after the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo. Peruvian anger against the state and institutions is most visible in Andahuaylas, a remote rural Andean community considered a stronghold that helped elect the now-ousted Castillo, a former teacher and farmer.

While thousands of people continue on the streets, Raquel Quispe remembers her brother, Beckham Romario Quispe Garfias, 17, one of the fatalities in the latest Peruvian crisis.

According to Raquel, her brother was a talented athlete who, tired of feeling invisible by politicians, went out to protest without knowing that he would not return home. The young man’s name was Beckham, after English soccer player David Beckham and Romario, the Brazilian soccer phenomenon turned politician.

The young woman with a broken voice recounted the reason that led her brother to protest. “For them, those who are there in Congress, the only valid opinion is that of the Peruvians who have money, that of the rich people,” said Quispe, an early childhood education teacher who identifies with Castillo, a rural teacher. who became president with the promise of representing them.

“They do what they want. For them the vote of the provinces is invalid, it is useless. But the vote of the people of Lima is taken into account. That is an injustice for all of Peru,” he said.

At least 3,000 people marched on Monday in the streets of Andahuaylas to protest, cry and pay tribute to the young people who died over the weekend. An airstrip used by the Armed Forces remained blocked, with black smoke still recorded in a nearby building, the traces of the violence experienced.

The protesters from these rural communities, including Andahuaylas, are calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the calling of general elections to replace her and all members of Congress, whom they accuse of being protagonists of the deep political crisis that the country is experiencing. .

People attend the funeral procession of a boy who was killed during protests against new president Dina Boluarte in Andahuaylas, Peru, Monday, December 12, 2022. ©Franklin Briceno/AP

They are also calling for authorities to release Castillo, who was detained Wednesday after lawmakers ousted him after he ordered Congress dissolved to avoid a vote that would remove him from office.

Clashes between authorities and protesters in Arequipa, where the airport is located, left one protester dead, Defense Minister Alberto Otárola confirmed.

Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office confirmed the deaths of seven people since the demonstrations began on Wednesday. Five of them died on Monday. The seven deaths occurred outside of Lima, four of them in Andahuaylas.

The violence escalated despite Boluarte giving in to the protesters’ demands, announcing in a nationally televised speech that she would send Congress a proposal to move up the elections to April 2024, a setback for her intention to continue as president for the next three years. years and a half remaining in his predecessor’s term.

Boluarte also declared a state of emergency in areas outside of Lima, where the protests have been particularly violent.

“My duty as President of the Republic in the current difficult moment is to interpret the aspirations, interests and concerns of the vast majority of Peruvians,” said Boluarte.

Government of Peru calls for respect from the international community

The Government of Peru asked that the international obligations established in the Inter-American System be fulfilled and that the internal decisions that it is taking “to safeguard democratic institutions” be respected.

The communication is in response to the statement issued by Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia and Argentina in which they recognize the ousted Pedro Castillo as president.

The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Relations responded to the message sent “by a group of countries”, which it did not mention, about the political and social crisis affecting the Andean nation.

Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia expressed “their deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of José Pedro Castillo,” whom they still consider to be the president of Peru and see as “the victim of undemocratic harassment.”

“The Government of Peru reaffirms its conviction in the importance of complying with the international obligations established in the Inter-American System and in particular in the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and that the decisions that the powers of the State have been adopting to safeguard democratic institutions are respected. and the rule of law in Peru”, responded the Peruvian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Affairs argued that “the decisions contrary to the constitutional and democratic order adopted by former President Pedro Castillo Terrones on December 7, his decision to dissolve the Congress of the Republic and intervene in the Judiciary, the Public Ministry, the Constitutional Court and the Junta National Court of Justice, among other measures, constitute a coup d’état”.

The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo (center), leaves the prefecture of Lima in a police car, where he was detained, on December 7, 2022. © Renato Pajuelo / AFP

But the governments of Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia assured that Castillo is “the object of violative judicial treatment” and asked that the “citizen’s will” expressed at the polls be respected.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked that the will of the Peruvian electorate be respected and that Pedro Castillo should not be removed as president, while rejecting the accusations of “interference” by the current Government of Peru.

The Ombudsman’s Office found that Castillo “receives adequate treatment, in accordance with what is regulated in the legal system, with no evidence of a violation of his rights as a detained person.” According to the organization, the now ex-president received 139 visits from his relatives, congressmen, social leaders, lawyers and friends since Wednesday, and has not reported suffering from any disease.

Castillo says he is being detained “unfairly”

Pedro Castillo assured that he is “unfairly and arbitrarily detained” and blamed the new head of state, Dina Boluarte, “for the ferocious attack on her compatriots”, regarding the demonstrations where 7 protesters have died and 130 police officers have been injured.

“I want to address the country to tell them that I am unfairly and arbitrarily detained, I am not for being a thief, a rapist, corrupt or a thug,” Castillo said when presenting his arguments at a hearing in which a supreme court is reviewing the appeal to the preliminary arrest that was issued against him.







01:45 Pedro Castillo, former president of Peru © france24

The ex-governor, who was connected virtually from the prison to which he was sent, stated that “I will never renounce or abandon this popular cause that has brought me here,” he said, while blaming his vice president for the repression of the protests.

“Mrs. Dina, look at the place you occupy, I hold you and your entire circle that accompanies you responsible for the ferocious attack on my compatriots, I call on the organized people to remain alert and optimistic,” Castillo said in a letter read by the lawyer Ronald Atencio at the end of the hearing.

“I have not committed any crime of conspiracy or rebellion,” Castillo concluded.

Train to Machu Picchu suspended due to protests

The Cusco International Airport and the trains to Machu Picchu will remain closed due to the demonstrations in the south of the country. The Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation, Corpac, said in a statement that it decided to close the Cusco airport after “a mob of protesters” tried to enter the facilities through “holes in the perimeter fence.”

“In order to safeguard the integrity and safety of passengers, users, the general public and our collaborators, air operations in our terminal are suspended, since their safety is not guaranteed,” they reported.

“We regret the inconvenience that these announcements generate for our passengers; however, they are due to situations beyond the control of our company and seek to prioritize the safety of passengers and workers,” PeruRail, the train operator to Machu Picchu, said in a statement. .

The National Police of Peru assured that the protests in recent days were “highly violent”, but few in number. The head of the Lima Police Region, General Víctor Zanabria, gave a press conference in the central San Martín de Lima square.

“We are not talking about a massive demonstration, they do not reach 600 people who are marching, but they are highly violent, highly organized to destroy things,” Zanabria concluded.

The most violent clashes occurred in the south of the country, in departments such as Apurímac and Arequipa, where new mobilizations were announced for this Tuesday.

With AP and Reuters