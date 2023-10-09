Pain and anger in Agerola and Gragnano for the death of Daniele Scafarto: a collision with an SUV was fatal for the 19-year-old

He was called Daniele Scafarto the young man who lost his life in a tragic road accident in Agerola, in the Neapolitan area, late last Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old was on board his scooter and the collision with a large-displacement SUV proved fatal. The driver of the car is now under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Another dramatic weekend it shocked Italy, with numerous road accidents which brought with them as many victims, many of whom were still very young.

A particularly dramatic one occurred ad Agerolaa small town in the Neapolitan area, at the foot of the Lattari Mountains, around 7pm last Friday 6 October.

Three vehicles were involved, one was the victim and unfortunately she was very young, only 19 years old.

Daniele was on board his scooter and was proceeding on the state road that connects Agerola to Gragnanowhere the boy lived with his family.

The impact with a large displacement SUVwhich also involved another motorcyclist, was an unfortunate result for the 19-year-old fatal.

They immediately intervened on site medical rescuersbut they couldn’t do anything else declare the death by Daniele Scafarto. The authorities, however, took care of carrying out all the necessary investigations.

The pain for the death of Daniele Scafarto

Everyone in Gragnano and the surrounding areas knew and loved Daniele, as many testify messages of condolence and pain appeared on social media in the hours and days following the accident.

L’Living Nativity Scene Association of Agerolawrote on his social channels:

Today our page stops. We are saddened and saddened by the death of young Daniele and we join in the condolences that are being expressed in these hours to his family and to the entire city of Gragnano. May the earth be light for him and may the angels and saints welcome him in heaven.

The population of the area, in addition to the pain, also expressed the anger for yet another dramatic episode that occurred on what is widely defined as the state of death.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was registered in register of suspects for the crime of vehicular homicide.

READ ALSO: Fabio Ruffo, 48 years old, hit and killed by an ATM bus.