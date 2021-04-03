The patient, operated on in a burning cardiology center in Blagoveshchensk, is now conscious. It is reported by RIA News with reference to local authorities.

According to them, the condition of the man who underwent open-heart surgery is assessed as serious. It is noted that the postoperative period passes without complications.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko expressed gratitude to the doctors who performed open-heart surgery in the burning Russian cardiac center.

On April 2, it became known that there was a fire in the Blagoveshchensk cardio center. The second, wooden, floor of the building caught fire. At the time of the incident, there were two patients on the operating table at once, one of them was impossible to evacuate. Doctors completed a complex heart operation – coronary artery bypass grafting, despite the fire.