A girl who was previously believed to be dead, caught under a snow mass in the Murmansk region, is in an extremely serious condition, reports RIA News with reference to the regional ministry of information policy.

It is noted that various options for its evacuation are being considered, including by helicopter from the Disaster Medicine Center. “Rescuers have reached a group of tourists, which is located in a hard-to-reach place. The girl is alive, but in critical condition, ”the department said.

Earlier it was alleged that as a result of an avalanche from Mount Mannepakhk in the area of ​​the Imandra station, a child born in 2008 died. The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Murmansk Region opened a criminal case. Later it became known that the girl, declared dead, turned out to be alive.

On March 22, a tourist group of 16 people was caught in an avalanche near the Imandra station. Three underage participants of the hike were under the snow debris. The search and rescue squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the city of Kirovsk quickly went to the scene of the incident.