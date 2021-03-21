A minor Russian woman, who was abused by her father, was hospitalized with an exacerbation of chronic diseases. Anna Kuznetsova, Plenipotentiary for the Rights of the Child under the President of Russia, spoke about this in Facebook…

“The information received is different. The girl studies, goes in for sports. The results of the investigation will put an end to this issue, ”she explained.

According to the children’s ombudsman, the issue of placing a 12-year-old Muscovite in a social rehabilitation center is currently being resolved. “In any case, we need to find the best solution for the child, taking into account all the circumstances,” added Kuznetsova.

The Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights admitted that “the photos of the beatings that got into the net were just a chill on the skin.” After information appeared on social networks that the father had subjected the child to violence, mistreated her, representatives of the guardianship and guardianship authorities left for the family, inspections of the Investigative Committee in Moscow and the prosecutor’s office began. Kuznetsova will continue to keep the situation under control.

Her sister wrote about the physical and psychological abuse of the child on Instagram. She shared that after her mother’s death in 2017, the girl’s father regularly bullies and insults her. “The father makes her eat spoiled food, puts badger fat in the soup and forces her to eat it. He keeps a drink in the toilet room, at this moment the girl is forbidden to go to the toilet. He tells her to endure, ”said her sister. Also, the man takes the phone away from his daughter and tries to limit her contacts with the outside world.