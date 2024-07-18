The National Court has ordered the State to compensate the families of Jorge García and Isidro Gabino San Martín, the two police officers killed in the Taliban attack on the Spanish Embassy in Kabul (Afghanistan) on 11 December 2015, as well as four other officers who were in the facility during the terrorist attack and suffered mental disorders afterwards. In a forceful ruling, the judges of the court criticise the enormous “vulnerability of the premises” chosen to house the official institution and how “requirements to improve security” were “neglected”.

The ruling of the Contentious-Administrative Division of the Court, dated July 4, orders the Administration to pay the widows and children of the two dead police officers amounts close to 200,000 euros; and to the other four agents, sums ranging from 128,000 to 190,000 euros. When calculating the compensation, the judges have taken into account the financial losses, psychological consequences and moral damages suffered by the victims.

The ruling describes over 10 pages the “serious deficiencies” detected, which facilitated the terrorist attack committed at around 2:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, on December 11, 2015. The attack began with a strong explosion of a car bomb next to the Embassy grounds in Kabul, which “was followed by a shootout that lasted approximately one hour,” according to the National Security Directorate, which specified that “three members of the terrorist group entered the premises of the Embassy in Kabul, where they were killed and killed in a shooting that lasted approximately one hour.” compound [complejo, recinto] The embassy, ​​which consists of three buildings, was attacked. The two agents and two employees of the Afghan embassy were killed during the attack. The rest of the staff of the diplomatic facility managed to take refuge in two bunkers of the Spanish legation, from where they were released unharmed after an intervention by Afghan special forces and American units that lasted several hours.

The court’s ruling contains very strong paragraphs: “The vulnerability of the premises where the Chancellery and Residence of Officials were located was made clear, prior to the attack, in repeated reports by security officials.” “These warnings about the inadequacy of the premises that housed the diplomatic offices – except for the Ambassador’s residence, which was in the maximum security zone -” occurred at least since 2009; and were repeated on “dates closer to the attack.”

The ruling sets out several conclusions: “The first is the total inadequacy of the premises that housed the aforementioned diplomatic premises, something that was obvious and had been brought to the attention of the diplomatic officials on repeated occasions. The lack of suitability of the premises, moreover, could be known by anyone who knew the location of the Spanish diplomatic premises, which were surrounded by an urban area and without a minimum separation from transit areas and neighbouring buildings.” “This made the diplomatic premises a very probable target for terrorist attacks,” the ruling continues: “The conditions of the premises were unacceptable from the point of view of security and made the premises indefensible.”

The judges even responded to the State’s claims that a safer building was not found. “In a war zone, where an increase in terrorist actions has been reported, and in an Embassy classified as being at maximum risk, the zero alternative must also be considered. [Es decir]”If it is not possible to locate diplomatic premises in a building with minimum security conditions, the option of shared use of diplomatic premises or the withdrawal of the mission must be considered. A small contingent of police cannot be forced to defend an indefensible position, not even a military contingent, if this does not result in obvious advantages within a global action plan,” the judges argue.

Among the deficiencies, the court lists that, immediately after the attack, the “control room was revealed to be inoperative due to a power failure, and the electric generators could not be activated automatically, without exposing the police to enemy fire.” Also, the “existence of a single security circle and the weakness of the entrance door next to which the car bomb was activated, allowed the attackers immediate entry to the premises.” “The riddling of the sub-inspector with bullets inside the premises of one of the buildings, without the opportunity to receive help from the other officers, who only much later located their fallen colleague, is the result of the immediate overflow of the defense of the premises,” the sentence concludes. In addition to this case initiated by the contentious-administrative, the National Court reopened the criminal case last year after receiving a report from the National Police with new information on the terrorist attack. According to legal sources, the new information in the case, which was declared secret, pointed to the alleged involvement of senior officials in the Afghan government formed after the Taliban returned to power.