Restaurant owners can take their breath away. Sunday, October 4, the decision fell: they will be able to remain open provided that a reinforced health protocol is put in place. A measure welcomed by the president of the Île-de-France Region Valérie Pécresse, guest on the set of 4 Vérités de France 2, who recalled that the indicators remain “very worrying”. “The situation must immediately be taken back in hand, (…) and we will have to show self-discipline again. What is certain is that the new measures that the government will announce, we will have to support them , evaluate them and make them understood “, she estimated.

However, among catering professionals, such as cafetiers who must close their doors as of Tuesday, October 6, the lack of understanding remains. “I tell them that the State must be there and must compensate for the loss of revenue, and that, of course, the Region, which has invested heavily in resilience funds to help all VSEs / SMEs, will be at their side. also”, assured Valérie Pécresse.

On the method, the president of the Île-de-France region welcomed the fact that this is happening “much better”. “The last time, we had learned without consultation, the first closure measures until 10 pm, which had nevertheless plunged us into perplexity, given the role we play in the support and acceptance of these measures. It went better [cette fois], nevertheless we fought with the restorers to find a crest path between the protection of health and the continuation of the activity “, she explained.

