Attack on the Brancaccio mafia district in Palermo: 8 arrests

Attack on the mafia system of Brancaccioto Palermo. Executed eight arrests by the state police coordinated by the district anti-mafia directorate. The suspects, reached by the precautionary custody order in prison, are accused of criminal association Of mafia styleextortion aggravated by the mafia method, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.

The complex investigative activity conducted by the Flying Squad and the local Sisco involved the Brancaccio territory and the mafia families that make up the city district of the same name – Brancaccio, Roccella-Guarnaschelli and Corso dei Mille – outlining the new organizational structures of mafia groups. During the investigations, “significant elements” were acquired, it is explained, regarding therise of the current representatives of the mandatewho would have taken over the management of the main illicit activities after the various anti-mafia raids which had weakened the historic criminal structure.

Several cases of extortion against commercial activities of various nature, hitting with the 'pincer' system every form of commercial activity such as hotels, mechanical workshops, up to the street food vendor. The interest of the suspects in the management of drug dealing squares was noted, especially in the Sperone district, where the criminal pressure of the mafia gang it manifested itself through the management of the drug supply channels, as well as through the disbursement of a monthly sum to carry out the illegal activity in the area of ​​interest. Similar pressure in online gaming and betting management, with the preparation of the so-called “.com” panels, extraneous to the legal mechanism whose issuing authorization falls under the jurisdiction of the Monopolies Agency.

In this context, the recent affair appears to have arisen which in recent days has resulted, in typical mafia style, in the murder of Giancarlo Rormano“under investigation in the present proceeding”, as well as in the serious injury of another man linked to the context under investigation, whose alleged perpetrators have already been subjected to a restrictive measure by the Palermo District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

The blitz is therefore “an immediate response”, it is said, “to the recent criminal dynamism that affected the Brancaccio area, even in violent forms through the use of weapons on the street”. In the same context, the Carabinieri were delegated the execution of the restrictive measure against another suspect, affiliated to the Brancaccio district.