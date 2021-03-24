Depreciated in value, without any utility, sheltered at the San Fernando Airport, nobody wants to buy Lázaro Báez’s planes. They were auctioned more than three times: today their value is between 4 and 10% of what they were appraised in 2016 when businessman K was arrested for money laundering. What’s more, two properties of Daniel Muñoz -ex-private secretary of Néstor Kirchner- valued at more than a million and a half dollars, they were auctioned three times and they did not manage to sell either.

The prices are rearranged in each public call of the State Property Administration Agency (AABE) and everything is worth less, even so and all the goods of corruption could not be sold in the online auctions of two airplanes, a charming department of Puerto Madero and a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, with 30 garages and offices.

Lázaro Báez’s planes

.

Among his more than 1,400 assets valued at 205 million dollars, Cristina Kirchner’s former business partner has a fleet of planes through his company Top Air. The aircraft are a Rockwell Commnader model 690 B, in which it arrived in Buenos Aires on April 5, 2016, when it was detained by order of Judge Sebastián Casanello. And a Learjet.

Both they were worth $ 720,000. Today they are sold at substantially lower values: little more than $ 50,000 between the two.

One of Lázaro Báez’s planes was auctioned three times.

The Rockwell Commnader has already been auctioned three times and despite the devaluation of its value, the bidders do not appear. In addition, whoever acquires it will have to face the debts that he was accumulating in these years.

In 2016 this aircraft had been appraised at $ 211,300, but in successive auctions its value was decreasing: it was auctioned first at $ 110,000 in 2019, in October of that same year it fell to $ 55,800 and now the government of Alberto Fernández the auction -without success- to 2,684,700 pesos, which at the official exchange rate it is equivalent to $ 19,290. Well below the value awarded five years ago.

The specification of its auction states that some of its equipment is ready “to be mounted in the tank: height selection indicator, ILS indicator, Garmin system control unit, among others.” Likewise, “the right propeller is It is found disassembled in the AASSA hangar, with its accessories “.

Other information: the right engine is also “disassembled, and in the workshops of the company CG Turbines SRL on request of the firm AASSA, due to an inspection of the gearbox”.

The second ship whose online auction called by the AABE did not prosper due to the lack of interested parties is the Learjet LV BPL, that when it was appraised by order of federal justice, it was given an official value of $ 517,000. Its operation requires a significant investment. Detained for two years, she was under the judicial guard of the Ministry of Security from the previous administration.

v 1.5 At auction

Infographic: Clarion

Its maintenance and repair were very expensive, so it was returned to justice and only the plot with the slogan remained “assets recovered from corruption”. It was when the AABE included the plane in the auction list.

The auction statement states that the plane -which is in the open inside the San Fernando airport- has a state “regular maintenance, noting the deteriorated paint on one end of the left fuel tank “:

The AABE authorities indicated that they could not access the interior, but “the cockpit for two people and the control panels were observed. The turbines were covered with tarpaulins and appeared to have been detained in the place for some time.”

These planes were bought, according to the justice, with money of illicit origin product of and money laundering carried out by Lázaro Báez. The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) that ordered the AABE to carry out the auctions, sentenced businessman K to twelve years for money laundering.

The buildings of Daniel Muñoz.



The State is also unable to find a buyer for two properties that belonged to Daniel Muñoz, the former secretary of Néstor Kirchner. The investigation is a detachment from the cause known as the Cuadernos de las Coimas. The late Judge Claudio Bonadio seized assets for some $ 20 million. The order was issued on 38 properties, of which 27 are already firm.

A charming apartment in Puerto Madero, two garages in the Palermo neighborhood, and now a building with three apartments, 30 garages and two offices, are part of the list of confiscated properties; that have a joint value of $ 3,489,000.

v 1.5 At auction II

Infographic: Clarion

Judge Bonadio said that part of the apartments, garages, land acquired by Daniel Muñoz’s environment, were the result of “a portion of the illegal funds that were collected within the framework of the illicit association led by Cristina Kirchner“.

For this reason, the confiscation of property was ordered, and during the macrista administration the AABE required the justice to provide the key to the properties to begin to visit and appraise them.

Two of them were finished off three times each, official sources said, without success.

The bathroom in Muñoz’s office that had an armored door. raid on the properties of daniel muñoz money route K

One of the properties is located at Calle Pedro Ignacio Rivera 5763/67. It is a building with three apartments, 30 garages and 2 offices listed in the name of Daniel Muñoz and Víctor Manzanares, Cristina Kirchner’s former accountant. It has a private appraisal of $ 963,000.

In that building there are three apartments: “B” is unoccupied, while “A” and “C” are currently rented. The tenants of “A” have been there for more than 4 years. In “C” it was not possible to corroborate who is occupying it.

Added to this property is the department of Sergio Todisco, designated as Muñoz’s front man. Bright, spacious in its environments, with a price above the 620,000 dollars and located in a charming building in Puerto Madero, it was one of the first to be auctioned as part of a program to recover assets from corruption. But there was no one to offer.

With an area of ​​99.8 square meters and located on the third floor, it is completely empty. It has a large room, kitchen, two bathrooms, two balconies and a living room. The apartment does not preserve or reflect the luxury of the tower where it is located.