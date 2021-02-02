When asked, 47% of young people admit to being worried about their jobs at a time when, hit very hard by the crisis, the unemployment rate for those under 25 has just exceeded the bar in France. of the 20%. While the government has relied on hiring assistance to curb the wave of insecurity that is sweeping down an entire generation, Mélanie Luce, president of the UNEF, considers the device largely insufficient: “This plan does not respond to the scale of the crisis. One only has to look at the number of students and recent graduates in the huge queues in front of food banks. “ The student union, which recalls that “Some young people live without anything, without any social safety net since the government abolished, in 2019, assistance in finding the first job”, further denounces a government mechanism excluding a whole category of young people. “Students forced to pay for their studies (one in two on average – Editor’s note) find themselves in a critical situation”, explains Mélanie Luce. And the bonus of 150 euros paid at once to the students is derisory. “Emmanuel Macron began his mandate by removing 5 euros from housing assistance (APL)”, denounces the president of the UNEF. To face the emergency, his union demands “The immediate increase in housing aid, grants and the overhaul of their award criteria”.

Thirty years of non-strategy

For Céline Verzeletti, if the crisis has made matters worse, the problem of the precariousness of young people is unfortunately not new. “It has been thirty years since the State has had a youth employment strategy”, notes the Confederal Secretary CGT. And, for her, it is above all a matter of political mentality. “The State has always considered that before the age of 25 the situation of young people is the responsibility and responsibility of their families. It is a mistake. Young people must be self-reliant and not dependent on their families or on insecure and poorly paid employment. “

L’Unf campaigns for access to RSA for under 25s, as does Solidaires, which believes that, “Faced with such a dramatic situation, the extension of the RSA to 18-25 year olds is more than necessary, indispensable”. The CGT, she prefers to talk about integration income “At 80% of the minimum wage that we claim at 1,800 euros net and partly financed by the State and why not by contributions”, Céline Verzeletti details. “It is an income, a resource more than social assistance. Its amount, higher than that of the RSA, should allow young people to take the time to find a job that suits them, to do the studies they want, to build themselves ”, continues the trade unionist.

While access to employment is in itself a challenge, maintaining quality employment is a primary demand for employee and student unions. “As we know, employers will always tend to use all the measures put in place to their own advantage, but the government must impose compensation such as the perpetuation of work-study contracts and contracts assisted in CDI”, says Céline Verzeletti.