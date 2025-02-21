The state is me. The American Leviathan

The eccentricities of the ‘Trusk’ duo connect with the neoconservative proposals of a lifetime according to which democracy has to be reduced to a mere choice between the technical proposals elaborated by economic elites

The Trump-Musk duo has offered an interview in which he reiterates, with one voice, his cuts plan to remove the US from the deficit and the risk of bankruptcy. The deficit is caused, in part, by the tax reduction that Trump promoted to favor high income and for the increases in public debt that Trump also encouraged. Now, with tariffs and tax sales, it is very likely that these interests will rise, but none of this is important … the important thing is not the logic of the data but that of the story. The objective is to blame the administration of all the evils that have been in the world and the task has begun with a massive offer of low -incentive low and the dismissal of thousands of public workers.

“If the bureaucracy opposes the will of the people and prevents the president from putting into practice what the people want, then we live in a bureaucracy and not in a democracy.” With this phrase as lapidary as absurd, friend Elon has been dispatched to explain the way in which he will end waste, fraud and abuse in the US administration, without the need to offer any proof of such deterioration level. Your word is enough. “Brick brick, dollar to dollar, penny to cent, the American people are recovering their country from the claws of a bureaucracy out of control.” He says it in the sacred name of the people, a technomagnate chosen by finger that has to his taste a department designed to his measure. He also knows that the fight against bureaucracy does not translate into more democracy or, of course, in greater doses of popular self -management.

The dressing that accompanies this homily is the one that provides the demonization of the officials, at the time, corrupt, inefficient and useless that have been made of gold putting obstacles to progress. Musk came to say that they charged pensions until after death, that artificially prolonged their contracts or that they managed their retirements in an archaic and irregular way. The alleged 50 million dollars in condoms that some of those officials were going to send to Hamas were a premonitory sample of their unlimited delirium.

The first step was to eliminate 95% of the employees of the foreign aid agency, where the USAID is included, the development aid, although its federal budget is between 0.7% and 1.4% of the total. According to Musk, the “USAID is a nest of vipers of left -wing Marxists who hate America”, basically, “a criminal organization.” At the moment, the judges have managed to stop this offensive and also managed to prevent the freezing of loans, aid and subsidies to non -governmental states and organizations, but the fight continues. The following objective is to undermine the Department of Education, the Pentagon and the Department of Health. Trump already dismissed the majority of inspectors who supervise the Administration, dismissed the prosecutors and employees of the Department of Justice who investigated and suspended employment to the officials of previously emptied areas, including those of diversity, equality and inclusion. It seems that the party promises long.

The mantra that accompanies such a dismantling is a classic of all time: the government is too large. It does too many things and it is almost nothing right. The government hinders, paradoxically, governance. You can only govern without government.

So that what promised to be new is not finally. Duo eccentricities Trusk They connect with the neoconservative proposals of a lifetime according to which democracy has to be reduced to a mere choice between the technical proposals elaborated by economic elites. The state overload speech and that of ungovernability requires ending the “insatiable” demands of certain groups and eradicating conflicts that star environmentally, feminist, ethnic minorities, regionalists and students, although, curiously, those conflicts are more expressive and identity , that strictly instrumental. That is, although most of these claims do not involve a new impulse to public spending on transfers and social services, but rather demand symbolic and cultural policies. The cantinela is, in any case, that the constant increase in demands provokes an increase in fiscal pressure and a decrease in business benefits, with the consequent fall, they say, of the financial contribution capacity. As if it were still credible that there is a direct relationship between the tax decrease to the rich and the creation of wealth and employment.

The duo Trusk He wants to end the inflation of collective claims, over-regulation, over-bureaucratization and overalls, because they are political topics that tend to drown the incentive and initiative of free market activities. What is not understood is that an alleged economic crisis can be solved with the thesis of the “non -government” that they propose. In short, the classic tension that exists between capitalism and democracy is resolved, without any blush, in favor of the first, but not for economic reasons but purely ideological and opportunistic.

And the circle closes with a very simple idea. The radical commitment to technocapitalism demands torpedoing the credibility of the State to replace it with a comfortable figure for the dominant and wildcard elites of the great capital; a kind of Leviathan Individualized and authoritarian that puts everything at the service of the technological revolution and progress as reactionary as elitist.

It is clear that when social Darwinism is the Desideátum The administration, officials and the public sector are left over. We all over, really. The only thing that is required is a centralized and strong power that rigorously guarantees the proper functioning of hunger games.

#state #American #Leviathan