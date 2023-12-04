The State Research Agency, dependent on the Ministry of Science, has dismissed its senior official Francisco Tomas Barberanone of the most cited scientists in the world, for his links to the Saudi plot to rig the ranking international universities. Tomás Barberán falsely declared in 2020 that his main workplace was at the University of Taif, an hour’s drive from Mecca, instead of in Murcia, where he researches at the Segura Center for Soil Science and Applied Biology, which belongs to the Council. Higher School of Scientific Research (CSIC). This trap, visible only in a database, served to artificially boost the Arab institution in the ranking of Shanghai, the most influential university ranking in the world.

Tomás Barberán was until now president of the Agricultural and Agri-Food Sciences area of ​​the State Research Agency, a public body with 1,360 million euros annual budget, dedicated to financing scientists in Spain. The researcher, born in Murcia 65 years ago, is a food technologist specialized in the role of intestinal microbes in health. His name appears in the prestigious List of Highly Cited Scientists, prepared by the London multinational Clarivate. The more researchers from this list a university has, the higher it will appear in the rankings international.

Graduation from the University of Taif (Saudi Arabia), where Francisco Tomás Barberán, from the CSIC, declared working.

Saudi universities have offered up to 70,000 euros a year in their bank accounts to Spanish scientists to modify their main workplace in the Clarivate database, according to an EL PAÍS investigation published in April. In total, 19 reputable researchers in Spain have been falsely listed as Saudis since 2014. Tomás Barberán has repeatedly refused to explain the conditions of his contract to this newspaper, claiming that he was providing all the information to the CSIC ethics committee. “In no case has there been any harm to the CSIC,” he stated on November 7. The agency has just opened a disciplinary file against him, underlining his “presumption of innocence.”

Tomás Barberán’s fictitious move to the Mecca region helped Taif University enter the ranks of the 900 best in the world in it ranking of Shanghai in 2021. This Arab institution had a dozen highly cited scientists last year and entered the top 300 of the university classification, but, after the scandal uncovered by this newspaper, it now only has six of these coveted researchers. A specialist report Yoran Beldengrünfrom the Barcelona consulting firm SIRIS Academicestimates that Taif University will fall about 25 positions in the next ranking from Shanghai. The descent is a setback for the Vision 2030 projecta plan promoted by Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salmán that aims to have at least five Saudi universities among the top 200 by the end of this decade.

The State Investigation Agency dismissed Tomás Barberán on November 13, as confirmed by the director of the institution, the physicist Domènec Espriu. The dismissal came seven months after the cheating became known, but just a few days after the disciplinary file was opened at the CSIC. “We would like to highlight that Dr. Francisco Tomás Barberán has been carrying out his tasks in a very satisfactory manner, contributing to the development of his area of ​​knowledge in a decisive manner, which is why we at the State Research Agency greatly appreciate the work carried out,” says Espriu. . “In no case does the agency, with this change, want to prejudge the outcome of the procedures that may be open and that could affect Professor Tomás. However, it has been deemed appropriate to proceed with a renewal of the area’s presidency in order to guarantee maximum transparency and independence in all actions,” says the director.

The University of Córdoba expelled its professor Rafael Luque a year ago, with a sanction of 13 years without employment and salary, after discovering that he falsely declared that his main place of work was the King Saud University, in the Saudi city of Riyadh. The Spanish university about 150 positions collapsed in it ranking from Shanghai for that Luque trick, leaving the top 800, according to the estimate of the consulting firm SIRIS Academic. The CSIC does not appear in this international classification, reserved for universities. Pere Puigdomènech, former president of the CSIC Ethics Committee, stated on November 28 in an article in EL PAÍS that the very procedures of the Public Administration in Spain “contribute to perverting the system.” In his opinion, “it is difficult for institutions to analyze possible cases of bad practices and arrive at disciplinary measures, partly due to corporatist tradition, but also because the rules of the Public Service prevent them from being applied.”

