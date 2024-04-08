The head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine Budanov announced enhanced security of the Crimean Bridge

The Crimean Bridge remains a priority target for Ukraine, but it is quite well protected. This was admitted in an interview with the German TV channel ARD by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

“The Crimean Bridge is well guarded and defended. But we are now working on this issue,” said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, thus hinting at the possibility of new attacks on the structure.

The TV channel clarified that it is thanks to Budanov that systematic attacks are being carried out on ships of the Black Sea Fleet. At the same time, one of the objectives of attacks specifically on the bridge is to disrupt the logistics of supplies, including for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian special services have not abandoned the idea of ​​destroying the bridge

This statement by Budanov came just a few days after the Main Intelligence Directorate announced another attack on the Crimean Bridge. According to Kyiv’s plan, the attack should take place in the first half of 2024. Then Ukrainian intelligence called the destruction of the bridge inevitable, adding that the intelligence service already had “most of the means to achieve this goal.”

Presumably, the attack on the bridge could be carried out using drones. At the same time, The Guardian writes that there are serious doubts that Ukraine is capable of carrying out an operation against such a well-protected target. Budanov, as noted, is following a plan approved by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The plan is to “minimize” Russia’s presence in the Black Sea.

At the same time, the GUR “competes” with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for the right to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. In particular, this department admitted responsibility for organizing an attack using improvised explosive devices disguised as rolls of greenhouse film in October 2022. Later, the head of the SBU Vasily Malyuk (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists) emphasized that “the bridge is doomed.”

Russia appreciates Kyiv's plans to destroy the bridge

The head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, ironized that in Ukraine “minions in power” are competing to see which of them is the most dangerous terrorist. All of them, including Budanov, are “jumping out of their pants” in an attempt to earn praise from their Western masters, he added.

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet ridiculed the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack the Crimean Bridge. According to him, they are not able to carry out their threats. “This statement smacks of the impotent malice of the Nazis. The Ukrainian regime understands perfectly well that the attack on the Crimean Bridge is pointless, it is under serious cover,” he said.

On March 1, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published a transcript of a conversation between the German military about possible attacks on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus cruise missiles. After this, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov hinted that Russia loves the Germans and does not want war. However, he warned, Russia will not turn a blind eye to talk of attacks on its territories.