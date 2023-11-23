Diaa Rashwan confirmed that the truce agreement will begin today morning at 7 a.m. Gaza time, after the Palestinian and Israeli parties agree on its detailed provisions, under Egyptian, Qatari and American sponsorship.

Rashwan added that, within the framework of the truce agreement, “130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas will enter the Gaza Strip daily.”

He continued: “Humanitarian aid will also begin to flow from Egypt to the Gaza Strip, immediately after the truce agreement enters into force, as 200 trucks loaded with food supplies, medicines, and water will enter daily for the first time in fifty days.”

He explained, “In conjunction with the truce taking effect, Egypt will continue to receive groups of wounded and injured children from Gaza, for treatment in the country.”

He pointed out that “willing foreigners and dual nationals detained in the Gaza Strip will be received, and their travel to the countries of which they hold nationalities will be facilitated.”

He concluded by saying: “For the first time since the beginning of the conflict, the Egyptian side will be allowed to begin the entry of Palestinians stranded in the country into the Gaza Strip based on their desire.”