California became the first American state where the number of coronavirus infections exceeded 700 thousand, writes Russian newspaper… Almost 13 thousand patients have died.

According to Johns Hopkins University of America, which aggregates data on coronavirus from open sources and the media, 701,548 cases of COVID-19 were registered in this state by August 30.

Then there are Texas and Florida, where 626 and 619 thousand cases of infection were detected, respectively.

In total, 5.96 million people fell ill with coronavirus in the United States. Died 182.7 thousand infected.