After analyzing multiple factors related to night rest, a survey revealed Which is the state in the United States where you have the best quality of sleep. To reach this result, 5,000 people were surveyed and these were the conclusions.

A good night usually results in a wonderful morning, since during the hours of sleep the body carries out multiple maintenance and repair processes essential for physical and mental healthhence in recent years it has become so important to achieve a good quality of sleep.

Although it is no secret to anyone that the accelerated pace of life, the constant use of mobile devices and bad sleeping habits affect a large part of the population, perhaps that is why the interest of scientists, pollsters and the general population in knowing about which states in the United States people sleep best.

He New York Post released a survey carried out on behalf of Herbalife by OnePollan international market research agency in which it was revealed which states have the best and worst sleep.

All 50 states of the country were analyzed. See also “A visually impaired fan” achieves her dream of scoring a goal!

Which state in the United States has the best sleep quality?



According to data from a survey of 5,000 Americans from all 50 states, if you want to get a good night's sleep, It would be a good idea to visit the state of California, since it was the one with the best score.

He Golden State reported an average score on the sleep quality of 6.5 out of 10, with 4 nights of high-quality sleep a week, but with only 6.5 hours of sleep per night, this according to information released by Daily Express US.

As for the second place, South Carolina took the top spot, followed by New York; Maryland and New Jersey They were tied for fourth and North Carolina for fifth.

The states in the United States with the worst sleep quality

On the other hand, the states that reported the worst sleep quality were Maine, West Virginia and Montana. Notably, the survey also revealed 74 percent of respondents recognize that poor quality sleep negatively affects their general health and they reported problems such as lack of energy, depression and anxiety.