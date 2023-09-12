The health system in the country launched the new version of the “Al Hosn” application after adding new features that include all necessary vaccinations for children from birth until they reach the age of 18 years, to enhance commitment to the national immunization program, within the framework of its priority to develop the health system and protect society from communicable diseases, with the aim of supporting the results of… The strategic indicator for the rate of coverage of children with vaccinations, through proactive preventive measures with the best advanced digital technologies.

The new features in the “Al Hosn” application, supported by the national cloud, are the result of joint cooperation with the “Reayati” digital platform, which is dedicated to health care and falls within the Unified National Health File (NUMR), which constitutes a pivotal part of the health system.

The new update provides a set of digital solutions that allow families to easily track vaccination status and review their records, through a professionally designed interface in accordance with the highest standards and practices that ensure smooth use for all individuals, in addition to the ability for users to access accurate and reliable information, thanks to cooperation between the Ministry of Health. Community protection and local health authorities.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry, Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, confirmed that updating the “Al Hosn” application is one of the national digital solutions launched by the UAE, and enjoys high trust, credibility and reliability, by adding the advantage of accessing children’s vaccinations covered by the National Immunization Programme, and comes within the strategy of smart transformation of services. Health care and taking advantage of smart technologies and applications, as part of government efforts to diversify communication channels with community members to achieve the best health coverage and maintain high rates of vaccination coverage, given that it is considered one of the most successful and effective health interventions to prevent infectious diseases, which can be prevented by vaccines, and to protect children’s health. Ensuring community immunity.

Since its first launch in 2020, the “Al Hosn” application has won many international awards, which included: the Stevie Award for International Business, the Global Excellence Award – Best Smart Application category, and the Best Award in the “Mobile Digital Health Resources” category within the Awards Programme. Digital Health in the United States of America, which is considered one of the most prestigious awards for pioneering work in the field of creativity and institutional excellence in the world.

It is worth noting that the update of the new “Al Hosn” application represents a qualitative and ambitious shift in the UAE’s endeavor to achieve leadership in digital health care, as it embodies a strategic vision to ensure the health of all members of society, to become a comprehensive digital platform that keeps pace with the needs of the families of the UAE community at all stages of life. .