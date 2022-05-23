Sex in prison: the government allocates 28.3 million for emotional relationships

There are big news coming soon for i prisoners. In fact, they will soon be able to have the own privacy thanks to the construction of “little houses” dedicated to satisfying them sexual desireswith your partner or even with casual lovers. Suddenly – we read on Truth and Business – the green light came simultaneously from both ministry from the Justice than from the ministry of the Economy and finance. Thanks to the release of Marta Cartabia and Daniele Franco now there are 28.3 million euros that will be used for the new law on “emotional relationships of prisoners“Which will be able to march quickly in the justice commission of Senate. Twenty houses of love by the end of the year.

This – continues Truth and Business – will be their function: hosting inmates under harsh incarceration and therefore cannot enjoy premium permissionsto have sex with your wife, girlfriend, lover (even for that one night only) accepted for this reason to the visit in the prison house. Evidently also for the government by Mario Draghi it is important at this moment to think about emotional relationships of inmates. And it is a expensive thinking red light. Because the ok that is being given is to a provision that already aims in 2022 to place a prefabricated building (such as those in which the earthquake victims of central Italy) inside a district house in each region, quickly renovating where some already exist manufactured convertible into apartment, at the cost of almost 30 million of Euro.

Read also:

Election poll, does Letta work the miracle? The Democratic Party still loses. The results

Pd, Misiani: “The absolute priority is to respect the pact with the EU”

Berlusconi shiny on Ukraine and Russia. A true Western leader

He runs away with the refugee, his wife speaks. “She wanted my husband and she took him”

Giletti: “Moretti loves me (she denounces him). Floris a man of power like Vespa”

Carlos Alcarez aims for Roland-Garros. The 19-year-old climbs world tennis

AC Milan Scudetto. Pioli is worth Conte. Leao looks like Mbappè. Maignan from 10. REPORT CARDS

Ukraine, Letta: “Peace is not achieved by kneeling before Putin”. VIDEO

CDP, conducted analysis on Italian energy security

Air France-KLM, signed 10-year strategic commercial partnership

Subscribe to the newsletter

