Tim, the near breakthrough after 20 years of trying. But there are still some obstacles for the Italian State…

The government Melons is preparing to experience a day that could also be historic. After 20 years of hypotheses, negotiations and second thoughts, the time seems to have come to really close the operation. Today the Council of Ministers – we read in La Stampa – is meeting to give the formal go-ahead to the offer for the acquisition of 20 per cent of netcothe network company of Timby a consortium, between the Italian Treasury and the American private equity fund kkr. The decree that Giorgia Meloni will sign will sanction the return of the State in the fixed telephone network since the privatization of 1997, wanted and decided by Romano Prodi. In reality the matter is a little more complex than that, because the State will be the sparring partner of an operation in which for now disburse 2.5 billion euros of a network that is worth ten times as much.

June 24th kkr – continues La Stampa – received from Tim’s board of directors the exclusive right to negotiate the purchase of 100 percent of all the cables that reach our homes from Tim’s plants and the submarine cables of the subsidiary Sparkle. The operation it should cost a total of 21 billionwhich would become 23 if the aforementioned player enters the game Open Fibernow 60 percent controlled by Deposit and loan fund and 40 from another Australian private equity fund Macquarie.

