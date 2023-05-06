Shell’s mega profit is once again causing a wave of indignation. Yet such profits are also a bright spot for the Dutch State: in 2022 alone, it raked in some 13 billion euros more than expected. But the cabinet is not in favor of extending the measure to tax excess profits.

Katsjing! The billion dollar profits are flying around us these days. Shell’s hit – 8.7 billion euros in profit in three months – in particular is making tongues loose. Shell may have left the Netherlands with its head office, but the oil giant still feels a bit like ‘us’. And when that company benefits from a crisis in this way, but mainly benefits the shareholders with the proceeds, it does not leave many unmoved.

The term 'grabbing inflation' is now becoming increasingly popular: companies are said to abuse the high inflation to increase their own profit margins. But there is also another party that secretly takes a piece of the profit party: our own government.

Excessive Profits

At the Tax and Customs Administration, the money is now splashing against the plinths. While a proceeds of 27 billion euros in profit tax (corporate income tax) were initially expected for 2022, the result appears to be more than 10 billion euros higher: 38.5 billion euros. And the one-off soldier levy that oil and gas companies have to pay on their excess profits is also almost twice as high as estimated: not 1.8 but 3.2 billion euros.

In total, companies contributed almost 13 billion euros more to the state treasury than Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag previously expected. And that tastes like more: there is a fairly broad desire in the House of Representatives to be able to skim off excess profits not once, but permanently. The government has also been asked to investigate the possibility of introducing a new top corporate tax rate that can be used to tax 'excessive profits', in addition to the 25.8 percent that companies now pay on profits in excess of EUR 200,000.

Yet the cabinet shoots down all those ideas one by one. According to State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Taxation) there are legal objections to the proposals, because how exactly do you define excess profits? The tax law must, however, hold up in court. But at the same time, Van Rij also gives another, more political reason: this cabinet considers extra levies ‘undesirable’.

Especially more tax from wages

The story here is that in good times the government does benefit from higher profits: in those years more profit tax is received than during a recession.

It also looks good for the treasury for the next five years, according to the Spring Memorandum. The expected tax revenues have been revised upwards considerably: between 2023 and 2028, total revenues from taxes and premiums will increase by 90 billion euros, from 380 to 470 billion euros.

But if you zoom in on those figures, you will see something striking: income from wage and income taxes will rise the fastest of all in the coming years: from 125 to 160 billion. While the estimated income from corporation tax will increase much less rapidly, from 42.5 to almost 48 billion euros.

It can be guessed that the discussion about whether companies contribute enough to the treasury is not over yet.

In particular, the revenue from wage and income taxes will shoot up in the coming years, from 125 billion in 2023 to 160 billion in 2028 © screenshot Spring memorandum



