Deputy Matveev: a project to deprive deviators of citizenship will be submitted to the State Duma

A bill will be submitted to the State Duma to deprive deviators of acquired citizenship. This was stated by a deputy of the State Duma of Russia from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Professor of the Department of Russian History of Samara University Mikhail Matveev in his Telegram-channel.

“The bill on the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for evading military registration and mobilization is ready. Next week it will be submitted to the State Duma for consideration,” the deputy explained.

On the preparation of the bill, the parliamentarian has already wrote previously. According to the document, those who did not enter the military registration framework specified by law, and also tried to evade the army, will be deprived of citizenship. In addition to depriving the acquired citizenship, Matveev proposed deporting violators.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing to deprive acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the Russian army and for committing actions that pose a threat to national security. As follows from the law, those who have committed serious crimes against the state will also be able to deprive of Russian citizenship.