The A Just Russia party is going to submit to the State Duma a bill on the abolition of the 2018 pension reform and return the previous retirement age: 55 years for women and 60 years for men. This was stated by the head of the faction of the party Sergei Mironov, reported on the organization’s website.

He stressed that the increase in the retirement age was lobbied by the government of Dmitry Medvedev, which resigned more than a year ago. In promoting the initiative, he accused the deputies of “United Russia”, who managed to “push through this anti-popular reform” without taking into account the opinion of experts and protests.

According to Mironov, for a whole generation of citizens, the changes have become a tragedy, perhaps many of them will not be able to live up to retirement. The politician recalled that the authors of the bill wanted to save money from the Russian Pension Fund (PFR). But it is already clear that the idea did not work. The deficit persists, and pensions are also paid from the federal budget.

Related materials Soviet approach Food ration cards helped people in the USSR survive. Can they be introduced in Russia and is it necessary?

Because of this, the party proposed to liquidate the PFR. Mironov called him “an extremely ineffective intermediary between people and the country’s budget,” who spends pensioners’ funds on salaries for employees, the maintenance of offices, and IT infrastructure. The politician called for returning to Soviet times and paying pensions directly from the budget.

In recent weeks, Mironov has put forward several revolutionary initiatives at once. For example, he demanded to write off the debts of Russians on microcredits, for which, in his opinion, the debt should be taken from Bangladesh, as well as the amount of the living wage and the minimum wage should be revised. The deputy wants to increase the first parameter to 31 thousand rubles, and the second to 50-60 thousand.

Sergei Mironov in 2001-2011 served as chairman of the Federation Council, after which he went to the State Duma. In the last elections, “Fair Russia” won just over six percent of the vote.

Ahead of the forthcoming voting in the fall, A Just Russia united with the Patriots of Russia parties by Gennady Semigin and For the Truth by Zakhar Prilepin. The latter soon proposed to introduce a temporary dictatorship in the country, remove anonymity on the Internet, leave only three social networks – “Fellow soldiers”, “Fellow students”, “Volunteers”, as well as three television channels – “Skrepy”, “Army” and “Garden Garden” …