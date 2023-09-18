The State Duma will reject the bill to shorten the New Year holidays and increase the number of non-working holidays in May to five: from May 1 to May 5. Izvestia was told about this on September 18 in the relevant State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs. They also reported that the bill is scheduled to be considered by the lower house at a plenary session this Tuesday, September 19.

“The bill received negative feedback from the government. In addition, our committee also recommended it for rejection. In May, schoolchildren finish the school year and are actively preparing either for the annual certification for moving to the next grade, or for final exams, and therefore a long rest in this month can interfere with the educational process,” the committee’s leadership clarified to Izvestia.

Earlier in its review, the government noted that currently non-working holidays are established taking into account the interests of citizens, the opinions of trade unions, employers’ associations, public and religious organizations, authorities at various levels in accordance with the established national, historical and cultural tradition of using them as rest time .

The Cabinet of Ministers’ review stated that “the provisions proposed by the bill do not correspond to the goal of ensuring the rational use of weekends and non-working holidays by employees, and their implementation will not contribute to the efficient organization of production processes, which may lead to an increase in the financial burden on employers who pay workers on the specified dates.” days in an increased size.

The government also noted that the bill does not take into account that non-working holidays in January coincide with the New Year holidays for schoolchildren, when citizens have the opportunity to spend time with their children as a family and strengthen family ties.

Earlier, on June 19, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Labor reported that the New Year holidays in 2024 will take place from January 1 to 8. In addition, since in 2023 December 30 and 31 fall on Saturday and Sunday, they will also be non-working.