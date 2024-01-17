On January 16, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Yana Lantratova announced the holding of the first meeting of the working group to develop a bill against bullying in schools, at which they will discuss the introduction of administrative liability for parents of children who engage in bullying.

“Today the State Duma will hold the first meeting of the working group that is developing a law against bullying in educational institutions. The bill has already been developed, but there are controversial provisions that may be finalized. In particular, it will be necessary to discuss whether it is necessary to introduce administrative penalties for parents of children who engage in bullying,” she quotes as saying “RIA News”.

As Lantratova noted, there are situations when parents themselves are in complete despair and do not know how to influence their child. In this case, instead of assistance, they will be issued a fine.

On the other hand, according to representatives of the parent community, for some, paying a fine can become synonymous with permissiveness – “pay and the problem is solved.” They believe that in this case, a fine is not a measure that can change the situation, since they are being raised by parents who do not pay for it. However, Lantratova indicated that another part of the parent community, on the contrary, supports this idea. As an example, he cites Germany, where there is criminal liability for cyberbullying.

Earlier, on January 11, psychologist, brand strategist and founder of Simuran Consulting Vladmira Simuran told Izvestia how to deal with criticism and hate. According to her, if it is clear that a person’s goal is not to resolve the issue, but to constantly negativity, look for those to blame, and create scandals, then the psychologist recommended thinking about whether communication with such a person is necessary. The main thing is not to endure, but to act, but within the framework of environmental friendliness, Simuran noted.

On October 6, lawyer and public figure Anna Anikeichik, in a conversation with Izvestia, told how to act if a child has been bullied and how you can get compensation. According to her, first of all, it is necessary to record all possible evidence of conflict situations that have occurred. Next, you must submit an application to the school director with a request to understand the situation and take action, attaching the collected evidence. If your child’s offender is under 14 years old, you should contact the school with a claim for compensation, and if he is older, you should contact his parents or him personally. Anikeichik called the next possible step an application to the Commission on Minors' Affairs, the Inspector of Minors' Affairs, the police, the prosecutor's office, the Ombudsman for Children's Rights, and the Department of Education.