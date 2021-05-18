The State Duma Committee at a meeting on Wednesday, May 19, will consider a bill to denounce the Open Skies Treaty (OON), which was introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The relevant information follows from Database lower house of parliament.

According to order Russian leader, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was appointed the President’s official representative when considering the document.

IN explanatory note the document specifies that the draft federal law proposes to denounce the Open Skies Treaty, concluded in 1992 in Helsinki. This agreement allows the participating countries to make observation flights over each other’s territories, according to quotas agreed by the observation commissions. The document also provides for a list of requirements for such flights and aircraft making direct observation, as well as the implementation of a mechanism for monitoring compliance with the treaty.

It is noted that the Don has contributed to “a significant strengthening of confidence in the military sphere.” In turn, Russia every year received and conducted the largest number of observation flights, and also became the first country to create and start using digital observation equipment. However, in November 2020, the United States refused to abide by the agreement, which, as noted in the memo, upset the balance of interests of the OST member states.

It is emphasized that the decision of the American side caused serious damage to the observance of the treaty, in particular its role in building confidence and transparency, and also caused a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that under these conditions, the Russian government decided to stimulate domestic procedures in order to withdraw from the OON.

On Tuesday, May 18, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, announced that the Federation Council would consider the issue of denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty not on May 19, as was planned before, but later. So, sources “RIA News” June 2 was indicated as an indicative date.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to denounce Don to the State Duma. The press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, noted on the same day that the document makes sense only if information is actually exchanged within it.

Ryabkov on May 18 expressed the opinion that the chance of preserving the Don is minimal, the American side and their allies have lost a lot of time.

At the same time, earlier Moscow expressed its readiness to return to the implementation of the Don, if the administration of US President Joe Biden wants to resume participation in it. Last month, the US Department of State reported that a decision on participation in the DON had not yet been made.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. It came into force in 2002. According to its terms, 34 countries participating in the agreement could openly collect information about each other’s Armed Forces and their activities. At the same time, the United States withdrew from the agreement in November 2020. In response, Russia began the process of withdrawing from the treaty on January 15, before the change of administration in the White House.