The Russian government has submitted a bill to the State Duma that would raise taxes by hundreds of billions of rubles. Document published in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

The deputies will consider a proposal to adjust and clarify certain parameters of the mineral extraction tax (MET) and the tax on additional income from the extraction of hydrocarbons (MET), which is combined with the MET.

The document expands the list of deposits to which the tax rate is applied, and cancels the tax benefits for depleted deposits. At the same time, it is planned to introduce a rental coefficient of 3.5 for fertilizer producers and companies for the extraction of solid minerals, except for coal, diamonds, gold, peat and common raw materials.

It is assumed that additional receipts to the federal budget after the adoption of these amendments will amount to 237 billion rubles a year. Also in the financial and economic substantiation of the bill, it is noted that if you cancel the 0.7 coefficient to the MET rate, the budget will receive another three billion rubles a year.

Treasury initiatives have sparked protests from industry representatives. In August, the heads of the largest Russian oil companies spoke out against changing the NDD.

The introduction of a rental coefficient for non-oil and gas production became known only on the eve of the discussion of the draft amendments; this measure was not discussed with the companies. Next week, September 22, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov is to meet with members of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) to hear their arguments against a sharp increase in taxes.

Among other measures, with the help of which the authorities intend to fill the budget deficit, there are an increase in the excise tax on cigarettes and a sharp increase in the national debt.