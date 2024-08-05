Deputy Bessarab: The State Duma is working on support measures for SVO participants

During the autumn session, the State Duma will consider several bills on new measures to support Russians, said Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, she said that the key initiatives will affect two categories of Russians.

First of all, the lower house of parliament will review the size of the budget to cover all needs, the deputy noted.

We have ahead of us those bills that have already been prepared on the instructions of the president. The budget will be adjusted upwards taking into account those additional social support measures that were introduced during the spring session Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

“I am sure that preferences for participants in the special military operation (SMO) and their family members will be added gradually. I really hope that the issue of pension provision for certain categories of citizens will be resolved, and there are prerequisites for positive changes. The issue concerns civil servants,” she explained.

The autumn session of the VIII convocation of the State Duma in 2024 will start on September 3 and last until December 29.

Earlier, the State Duma spoke in favor of expanding support measures for student youth.