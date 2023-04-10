On April 11, the State Duma will consider the issue of improving military registration in Russia

On April 11, the State Duma will consider amendments to the unified register of persons liable for military service. This was stated by the head of the defense committee of the lower house of parliament Andrei Kartapolov, writes TASS.

According to him, these changes should correct the shortcomings in military registration that were identified in 2022. “This new system is human-oriented and minimizes the possibility of errors and the need for communication between a person liable for military service and the military commissariat,” Kartapolov emphasized.

He added that it is planned to create a unified register of persons liable for military service on the basis of the state information resource, which “will make the entire military registration system transparent and the information relevant.”

Earlier, Senator of the Federation Council of the country Andrei Klishas denied equating the electronic notification of conscripts. He stressed that the procedure for serving summonses will remain the same. In turn, Karatpolov said that the laws of Russia do not provide for sending subpoenas through the State Services service.