The State Duma will conduct an official investigation over the law on educational online platforms, which was rejected by the Federation Council and drew criticism from the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko against the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov and his deputy. This was announced by the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, writes RIA News…

He noted that conclusions will be drawn based on the results of the investigation. In addition, the apparatus of the lower house will conduct a detailed analysis of exactly how the relevant law was adopted, as well as at what stage the provisions criticized by Matvienko and the senators appeared.

Earlier, the Federation Council rejected the amendments to the law “On Education” adopted by the State Duma, according to which schools and colleges must organize distance learning using verified state platforms. A technical error prevented the approval of the draft document.

In addition, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko criticized the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov for his unconstructive position in the revision of the law. She expressed bewilderment that the minister took such a position, instead of demonstrating a constructive approach and jointly finalizing the document.