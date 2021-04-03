Potential aggression by Ukraine and NATO against Crimea will end in disaster for the initiators of the conflict. This was announced on April 3 by the State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet.

On the eve, the representative of Ukraine in the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, confirmed that the exercises with NATO Defender Europe 2021 are necessary for the country to practice the war with Russia, the main focus is the Balkans and Crimea.

“The masks have been dropped completely. After such a statement, no one in the West can deny the aggressive nature of NATO. But just before taking any military steps towards Russia, I would advise them to read the history of the Great Patriotic War and think again. The consequences for the aggressor will be very dire, ”the parliamentarian said. “RIA News”…

Sheremet recalled that Russia possesses the latest ultra-precise weapons, therefore, “one should not speak the language of force with it.” The deputy also stressed that the residents of Crimea have nothing to fear, since the peninsula is reliably protected and protected from any invasion.

In addition, Sheremet noted that “all this military fuss is not conceived in Kiev, but in the United States,” and expressed regret that in the era of the coronavirus pandemic in the world, Washington is trying to take advantage of the situation and “kindle new wars in order to then fuck profit on human misery ”.

Senator from the Crimean region, member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov, in turn, compared Ukraine with a free NATO military training ground.

“I believe that the time will come when Ukraine will realize that NATO only unleashed and supported wars in many countries of the world. NATO is an aggressor, not a defender, ”he said.

In May-June, NATO will hold the largest since the Cold War exercises Defender Europe 2021. The exercises are planned to work out defensive and offensive actions in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe. The alliance actively attracts Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova from partner countries.

On April 1, telephone conversations took place between the heads of the military departments of Ukraine and the United States, Andrei Taran and Lloyd Austin. As a result, the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense noted that “in the event of an escalation of Russian aggression, the United States will not leave Ukraine alone and will not allow the implementation of aggressive aspirations” in relation to it.

Austin, on the basis of the results of the negotiations, published a statement in which it was said that the United States has allocated more than $ 2 billion to Ukraine since 2014 as part of providing assistance in ensuring security. In addition, the American side announced its intentions to further build up the potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, Ukraine should not rely on the United States in the event of a conflict with the Russian Federation, since direct military intervention by Washington on the side of Kiev would be “complete madness.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état and the new government in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities place responsibility for the situation in the country on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to resolve it as soon as possible.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in 2014. Then 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession.

Ukraine and a number of other Western countries do not recognize the voting results. Kiev considers the peninsula to be its territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted in full compliance with international law for reunification with the Russian Federation. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the Crimea issue is “finally closed.”