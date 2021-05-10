In Russia, a fine for travel without a ticket in automobile and urban ground electric transport may increase, the State Duma told Izvestia. According to the norms of the Administrative Code, today it is 100 rubles, but in May the parliament will consider a bill that will cancel this punishment. The Ministry of Transport plans to finally transfer the powers to establish it to the regions.

The authors of the bill clarify that Article 1.3.1 of the Administrative Code “Subjects of jurisdiction of subjects in the field of legislation on administrative offenses” does not provide for the competence to establish such responsibility by regional legislation. Therefore, the draft law “On Amendments to Article 20 of the Law“ Charter of Road Transport and Urban Land Electric Transport ”was adopted. From March 7, 2021, he gave the regions the right to establish the procedure for confirming payment for travel by a passenger, as well as children traveling with him along regular routes in urban, suburban and intercity traffic.

According to this law, the regions were empowered to establish the amount of the administrative fine. At the same time, the norms of the Administrative Code of Part 3 of Article 11.18 and Part 2 of Article 11.19, which previously regulated this procedure and established a fine of 100 rubles, continue to operate and prevent the new legislation from coming into full force. In this regard, the draft law of the Ministry of Transport proposes to recognize them as invalid, to eliminate the gap and, finally, to empower the regions to introduce measures of responsibility for free travel in road and urban land transport.

The relevant committee of the lower house has already supported the initiative, but the factions treated it with caution. According to the deputies, the subjects will establish excessively high fines for travel without a ticket.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Get paid: the State Duma warned of the risks of increasing fines for travel without a ticket