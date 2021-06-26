Member of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Alexei Kurinny warned of the dangers of fictitious coronavirus vaccination certificates. He shared his opinion in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Those who bought the forged document not only risk their health, but also endanger others, he said. The deputy emphasized that in an unfavorable set of circumstances, if a person gets sick himself and presents this certificate, then he can be held liable. This is administrative or even criminal liability, if there are consequences from the actions, summed up Kurinny.

The parliamentarian also added that it is necessary to more actively convince the population of the need for vaccination, then the number of people willing to be vaccinated voluntarily, and not to avoid it by buying a fake document, will grow.

Earlier it was reported that three suspects in the manufacture and sale of fake vaccination certificates worth four to five thousand rubles were detained by the capital’s police. According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk, the three detainees organized the production and sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates. They took orders through the online store and delivered documents by courier.