Deputy Khinshtein: YouTube download speed to drop to 40% by end of week

The head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, warned about a decrease in the loading speed of the YouTube video hosting service in Russia. He stated this in Telegram.

“By the end of this week, YouTube download speed on desktop computers may drop to 40 percent, and by the end of next week, to 70 percent,” Khinshtein said. According to him, the restrictions will only affect those who use the service on a computer. Mobile device users will not notice any changes in the video hosting service’s speed, the deputy specified.

Khinshtein called the reduction in YouTube loading speed a forced measure. He explained that this step is directed against the resource itself, “which still believes that it can violate and ignore the laws” of Russia with impunity.

Earlier, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, said that YouTube was not expected to be blocked in Russia. Before that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no plans to restrict access to the service in the country.

On July 12, Rostelecom warned Russians about possible disruptions in the operation of the YouTube video hosting service. It was specified that Google in Russia is experiencing an overload of services due to increased traffic.