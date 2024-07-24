State Duma Deputy Speaker Davankov Wants to Initiate the Cancellation of Fan ID

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma and former candidate for President of Russia from the New People party Vladislav Davankov wanted to initiate the abolition of Fan ID. His words are quoted by Metaratings.

Davankov said that he intends to initiate a State Duma meeting in the fall of 2024 to abolish the fan card. In his opinion, the decision could be made by the start of the 2025/2026 season in the Russian Premier League.

The State Duma adopted the Fan ID law in December 2021. To enter the stands for RPL matches, each fan must have a personalized spectator card, which was previously impossible to obtain remotely. In response to this decision, active fans of RPL clubs, except for Akhmat Grozny, announced a boycott of league matches.

Earlier, Davankov assessed the likelihood of beer returning to stadiums. He called it a difficult question.