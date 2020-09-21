When renovating housing in Russia, it is necessary to respect the rights of citizens when seizing territory and the procedure for making decisions on the demolition of non-emergency houses. To do this, it is necessary to describe in detail and introduce into the law the term “dilapidated housing”. This was announced to Izvestia by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Housing Policy and Housing and Communal Services Sergei Pakhomov.

Regional authorities may be given the right to draw up programs for the demolition and reconstruction of any apartment buildings in order to “renew the living environment and create favorable living conditions for citizens.” The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma by senators Oleg Melnichenko, Nikolai Zhuravlev, Andriy Shevchenko and the head of the parliamentary committee for transport and construction Yevgeny Moskvichev.

– The most important issue on which our attention will be focused when considering this bill is the issue of compliance with the housing rights of citizens. In no case should this right be affected, especially in the implementation of such projects, – said Sergei Pakhomov.

In this context, the term “dilapidated housing” is often heard, but such a term does not yet exist in the legislation. It will be necessary to describe it in detail and introduce it into the law before giving the subjects the right to make decisions on the demolition of non-emergency houses, the parliamentarian stressed.

At the same time, in general, the State Duma Committee on Housing Policy and Housing and Communal Services supports the idea. You can give the regions the right to implement such programs on their territory, if they are economically feasible, said Sergei Pakhomov.

Today, a set of federal programs is in place to ease the economic burden on such projects. These are programs for the improvement of public spaces, programs for the reconstruction of housing and communal services networks, a program for resettlement of emergency housing, etc., he added.