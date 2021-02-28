State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab has developed a bill according to which the fishing of dolphins, killer whales and other marine animals for cultural and educational purposes will be prohibited. At present, the document has been sent to the expert council for consideration, the Izvestia newspaper writes.

Bessarab pointed out that dolphinariums are prohibited in many countries. The document also emphasizes that the inhabitants of such institutions often live in inappropriate conditions: in small pools or even cisterns.

Moreover, mammals from Russian waters often replenish dolphinariums in Asian countries. The Whale Protection Fund estimates that about a hundred animals are sold to China every year, with an average price of $ 2 million each.

The relevant committee of the State Duma has already approved the initiative. “The events that we observed in the Far East, I mean the ‘whale prison’, from which, even on the instructions of the President, beluga whales and killer whales could not be released for a very long time, showed that the legislative system needs to be improved,” said a member of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and environmental protection Alexander Fokin.

The State Duma wanted to introduce amendments to ban contact zoos and dolphinariums in the bill on the responsible treatment of animals back in 2017. Specifically, the clause on the prohibition of dolphinariums was explained by the fact that it is fundamentally impossible to provide comfortable conditions for marine mammals there.