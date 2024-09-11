Volodin: Most State Duma deputies will support ban on migrants bringing their families

The State Duma is preparing an initiative to ban labor migrants from bringing their families to Russia. This was reported by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in an interview TV channel “Russia 24”.

According to Volodin, the majority of deputies will support it.

The State Duma Speaker recalled that in 2024, regulations were adopted according to which “all violators are expelled and then prohibited from entering the territory of our country.”

Earlier, the Tajik embassy in Russia recommended that its citizens refrain from traveling to the country.

Prior to this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin discussed preparations for negotiations on migration issues.