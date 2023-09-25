The State Duma proposed providing full-time students with free travel on public transport

A bill providing for free travel on public transport for students is being considered by the Russian government. This is reported by TASS.

The initiator of the bill was the LDPR faction. Such a law will establish equal conditions for travel throughout Russia. It is proposed to establish the right of free travel for students of technical schools, colleges and universities who are studying full-time in basic programs of secondary vocational and higher education. However, the benefit will not apply to taxis and minibuses.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Boris Chernyshov proposed abolishing the fare for one stop on transport. He noted that the cost of travel on public transport increases every year. At the same time, the parliamentarian emphasized, the quality of the services provided does not always meet the standards. “For example, if a bus or tram is overcrowded, a person who needs to travel only one stop often simply does not have the physical ability to pay for the fare,” Chernyshov explained.